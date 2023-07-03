Sticker shock awaits those who need a new AC unit this summer

With the excessive heat comes a potential nightmare for many residents in the Phoenix area: the moment an air conditioning unit stops keeping people cool.

For some, the problem can be fixed with repairs. For others, however, the solution might be to replace the entire AC unit, and Lou Hobaica with Hobaica Services said those people might be in for some sticker shock, as manufacturers have raised prices six times in the past two years.

"We're doing a lot more financing because out-the-door price has doubled for an AC system, so it's gotten really expensive," said Hobaica.

Hobaica also said during excessive heat, an air conditioning system could struggle, just like humans could.

"When it gets into the upper teens -- AC systems are not designed for this temperature, so when it gets to upper teens, they struggle to maintain temperature, especially if they haven't been maintained well," said Hobaica.

For those whose AC system is healthy, Hobaica advises them to change the filter regularly, clean coils, and get it maintained.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke: