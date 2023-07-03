Sticker shock awaits those who need a new AC unit this summer
PHOENIX - With the excessive heat comes a potential nightmare for many residents in the Phoenix area: the moment an air conditioning unit stops keeping people cool.
For some, the problem can be fixed with repairs. For others, however, the solution might be to replace the entire AC unit, and Lou Hobaica with Hobaica Services said those people might be in for some sticker shock, as manufacturers have raised prices six times in the past two years.
"We're doing a lot more financing because out-the-door price has doubled for an AC system, so it's gotten really expensive," said Hobaica.
Hobaica also said during excessive heat, an air conditioning system could struggle, just like humans could.
"When it gets into the upper teens -- AC systems are not designed for this temperature, so when it gets to upper teens, they struggle to maintain temperature, especially if they haven't been maintained well," said Hobaica.
For those whose AC system is healthy, Hobaica advises them to change the filter regularly, clean coils, and get it maintained.
What are Heat Emergencies?
Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps
Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin
Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious
What to do
- Get person into shade or cool location
- Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body
- Sip cool water if person is alert
- For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed
- *If symptoms worsen, call 911
What not to do
- Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious
- Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency
- Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat
Know your limitations
- Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)
- Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes
- Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company
- Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return
Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke
The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings
- Find a cooling center/hydration station
- Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
- Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
- Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
- Check the UV Index
- Check the heat risk map