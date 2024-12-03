Still no answers for Phoenix family of 5 found slain outside their home

article

The Brief The Zubia family was found dead outside their home more than 32 years ago in Phoenix. The case has gone cold as no arrests have been made.



The Zubia family was found slain outside their home on Aug. 29, 1992, at 701 East Baseline Road around 2:10 p.m.

The victims were Eloy Zubia, 28, Librada Zubia Hernandez, 30, Gabriel Hernandez, 19, Eloy Zubia Jr., 6, and Rocio Zubia, 9.

There's little information about what happened to them, or why someone would want to do this.

Silent Witness has a posting on its website about the cold case as no one has been arrested for their deaths.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous.