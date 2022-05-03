Stink bomb deployed at Anne Arundel County Council meeting by man in 'poop emoji' costume

A man dressed in a "poop emoji" costume deployed a stink bomb at an Anne Arundel County Council meeting Monday night, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The man, who identified himself as Phil Ateto, was escorted out of the building by officers, according to police officials.

PHOTO: Anne Arundel County Council

The device was deployed after Ateto testified that he was upset about the council approving the Police Accountability Board without including recommendations from the Anne Arundel County Coalition for Police Accountability, police officials confirm.

They also confirm that Ateto had attended several meetings over the past few weeks.

Officers applied for Disorderly Conduct charges after they left the meeting.