Stolen U-Haul truck pursuit investigation; holiday rush hits AZ roads and skies | Morning News Brief

From the latest on an officer-involved shooting in Peoria to one of the busiest travel days of the year, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of November 26.

1. Officer-involved shooting investigation in Peoria

Featured article

2. Holiday rush hits Arizona roads and skies

Featured article

3. Arizona man accused of following child to bus stop

Featured article

4. Campbell’s exec caught allegedly calling products ‘s--- for poor people’

Accusations are making their rounds after a Campbell Soup Company executive allegedly made disparaging comments regarding the company’s customers and employees. Read more.

Cans of soup made by the Campbell Soup company are displayed for sale at a grocery store on September 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (File photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

5. Trump Obamacare extension proposal: What to know

The fate of rising healthcare premiums for millions of Americans is still in limbo after the historic government shutdown. But the White House is circulating a proposal that may bring some relief. Read more.

FILE - President Donald Trump returns to the White House on Marine One in Washington, D.C., on November 22, 2025. (Photo by Allison Robbert/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Also, your weather forecast for today

Wednesday morning brought another round of patchy fog to parts of Southern Arizona, including just south of the Valley around Maricopa as well as the west edge of the Valley around Buckeye. The fog will lift through the morning, and a mostly sunny sky will be revealed. Some high clouds will skim the sky throughout the day on Wednesday, especially north/east.



The high temperature will climb to around 77 in Phoenix on Wednesday. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, the high temperature will continue to sit near the upper 70s on Thanksgiving and middle 70s are forecast on Friday.

Get the full forecast