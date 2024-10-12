Expand / Collapse search

Storage facility goes up in flames in Glendale, 2 firefighters hospitalized

Published  October 12, 2024 5:37pm MST
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A fire at a storage facility in Glendale left nearly 50 units damaged and two firefighters injured on Oct. 12.

The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm blaze near the intersection of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Firefighters struggled to contain the blaze as Glendale Fire Deputy Chief Mark Hubler called it, "very labor-intensive."

The two injured firefighters are expected to make a full recovery.

Glendale Police are investigating the incident.