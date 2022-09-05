Storm knocks out power for most residents of Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Crews were scrambling on Sept. 5 to repair 50 power poles toppled by a wind storm in Bullhead City, resulting in a blackout for most of its 40,000 residents.
Officials in the northwestern Arizona city said a storm packing wind gusts of 60 mph hit around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
There were no reported injuries, but Mohave Electric Cooperative said the pole damage left about 36,000 customers in the dark.
Company officials said crews worked through the night, but more than 21,000 customers still were lacking power by 7 a.m. Monday.
VIEW: Mohave Electric Outage Map
They said it could take 24 hours to repair all of the damaged power distribution poles that run along a transmission provider line that also was knocked down and have electricity fully restored.
Shelters have been opened at Sunrise Elementary School and Mohave Valley Fire Station #81 for city residents trying to stay cool in near triple-digit heat.
Bullhead City is directly across the Colorado River from Laughlin, Nevada and is 97 miles (156 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.
Preparing for a severe thunderstorm
The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:
- Put together an emergency kit.
- Know your community’s evacuation plan.
- Create a household disaster plan and practice it.
- Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio
- Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.
- Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.
Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon
"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.
GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:
- Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.
- Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.
- Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.
- Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.
- Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.
- Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.
- Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.
- Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.
- If waters are rising, seek higher ground.
- Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.
- Keep pets indoors during storms.