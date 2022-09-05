Storm knocks out power for most residents of Bullhead City

Crews were scrambling on Sept. 5 to repair 50 power poles toppled by a wind storm in Bullhead City, resulting in a blackout for most of its 40,000 residents.

Officials in the northwestern Arizona city said a storm packing wind gusts of 60 mph hit around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

There were no reported injuries, but Mohave Electric Cooperative said the pole damage left about 36,000 customers in the dark.

Company officials said crews worked through the night, but more than 21,000 customers still were lacking power by 7 a.m. Monday.

They said it could take 24 hours to repair all of the damaged power distribution poles that run along a transmission provider line that also was knocked down and have electricity fully restored.

Shelters have been opened at Sunrise Elementary School and Mohave Valley Fire Station #81 for city residents trying to stay cool in near triple-digit heat.

Bullhead City is directly across the Colorado River from Laughlin, Nevada and is 97 miles (156 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.

