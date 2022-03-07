Streets flood at Disney's Hollywood Studios after rare March downpour in Central Florida

Like much of Central Florida, the rain came pouring down at Disney's Hollywood Studios on Monday night.

Guests were seen running for cover in social media posts as streets became flooded. Some came prepared with their ponchos in hands.

This was a rare, summertime-style rain event where the Gulf of Mexico sea breeze collided with the Atlantic sea breeze over the Interstate 4 corridor.

MORE NEWS: Florida gas prices soar to record high, passing $4 per gallon

No severe weather was expected, and the rain is much needed as Central Florida is experiencing drought conditions.

MORE NEWS: Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is officially open

"Definitely welcomed rain for the region. We've really needed it," said FOX 35 Meteorologist Brook Garner. "The bottom line is we're going to rinse and repeat the next few days because we've got hot weather on the way with the high around the 90s the next couple of days."

Garner said a cold front arrives this weekend sparking big changes in temperatures with highs only reaching into the 60s on Sunday with lows in the 40s.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.