Suns fans excited as team prepares for playoff game against Los Angeles Lakers

The Phoenix Suns heading to the NBA Playoffs is something fans of the pro basketball team have been waiting a a decade for.

The Suns is set to play against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Phoenix Suns Arena on May 23, and people are getting excited.

Fan flew in from Dallas for the game

"We’ve been talking about it for a long time, and we’re finally here to see them play in the playoffs," said Scott Murray.

Murray and his wife are long-time Suns fans from Dallas, Texas. They stocked up on Suns playoffs gear.

"I started to watch the Suns play in the late 80s, during Cotton Fitzsimmons," said Murray.

The Phoenix Suns Arena increased its capacity for the playoffs to 11,000 people, and the game on May 23 is practically sold out.

"I'm hoping most of those people will be Suns fans and not people in here from LA, but we’ll be loud and we’ll drown them out anyway," said Murray.

Hotel gets ready for NBA fever

Those who don’t have tickets to the game are invited to a rooftop watch party at the Renaissance Hotel in Downtown Phoenix. The event will take place on Sunday and Tuesday.

"We're allowing free admission. We've got drinks, we've got food, we got a DJ, and we are excited to celebrate this the right way," said Renaissance Hotel General Manager Tracy Stoltz.

Even the hotel is dressed up for the occasion.

"Our building is lit up in purple and orange, and we have the 'Rally the Valley' symbol at the top," said Stoltz. "We’re excited. We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate with the Suns."

Suns fans, meanwhile are looking forward to celebrating a victory as well.

"They're going to have to make shots at clutch time, and they’re going to have to make stops at clutch times and they can't let up. If they do that, I think they have a good shot," said Murray.

The Suns are 2-1 against the Lakers for this season. Tipoff for May 23's game is at 12:30 p.m.

