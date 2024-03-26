Expand / Collapse search

Baltimore bridge collapse echoes 1980 Sunshine Skyway Bridge disaster in Tampa Bay

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  March 26, 2024 4:43am MST
The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore partially collapsed Tuesday morning after a container ship collided with it.

TAMPA, Fla. - The shocking collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday morning gives people in the Bay Area some frightening flashbacks to another disaster.

Just under 44 years ago, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge collapsed after being hit by a freighter in one of the worst tragedies in the area's history

It's been 42 years since one of the worst tragedies in Tampa Bay's history when the Skyway Bridge was hit by the Freighter Summit Venture.

On May 9, 1980, the M/V Summit Venture freighter collided with a support beam on the Skyway Bridge, connecting Lower Tampa Bay to St. Pete, sending a 1,200-foot section of the road into the water below. 

It was just after 7:30 a.m. that day when a storm blew across Tampa Bay and gusted the 600-foot-long freighter into the bridge.  

It was on May 9, 1980 when the unthinkable happened: The freighter M/V Summit Venture collided with a support column during a blinding thunderstorm, knocking a 1,200-foot section of the roadway into the water below. Six cars, a truck, and a bus plunged 150 feet into Tampa Bay, killing 35 people. WTVT's crews covered the tragedy for hours from the land, the air, and even from the water -- a rare event in the days of limited news-gathering technology. This video is our only surviving footage of the disaster.

Thirty-five people were killed after six cars, a truck, and a Greyhound bus fell over 150 feet into the water.

Summit-Venture-Picture.jpg

9th May 1980: Debris from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge perched on the bow of the freighter 'Summit Venture' after the vessel rammed the bridge during a thunderstorm at Tampa Bay, Florida, causing 34 deaths. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

The current bridge opened in 1987. Portions of the old stretch remain, though, in the form of the fishing piers at each end of the 'new' bridge.

Car-Hanging.jpg

A car precariously balanced, just 14 inches short of plummeting 140 feet into Tampa Bay, Florida, after the freighter 'Summit Venture' rammed into the Sunshine Skyway Bridge during a thunderstorm, killing 34 people. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Authorities said a ship called the ‘Dali’ struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. At a press conference, officials said two people had been pulled from the water, with rescue efforts still underway for others. 