Surprise 5th graders accused of planning to harm fellow student: PD

Officials with the Surprise Police Department say they have arrested four students in connection with what they say was a "plan to carry out an act of violence towards a fellow 5th grade student."

In a statement released on Oct. 3, police identified the four students as fifth graders with Legacy Traditional School.

"The students were not armed, and there is no threat to the school or the surrounding community," read a portion of the statement. "The students admitted to making the threats of violence towards another student and were released to their parents."

Surprise Police Chief Benny Piña said the investigation "is the result of brave students reporting dangerous activity to their school staff, who quickly involved their assigned School Resource Officer to ensure the safety of the student and school."

Police say charges of misdemeanor threatening and misdemeanor disorderly conduct will be filed with the Maricopa County Juvenile Court for each of the suspects. News of the arrests came as various schools in the Phoenix area received threats in recent weeks. The most recent incident happened on Oct. 2, when a threat prompted a lockdown at Sierra Linda High School in Phoenix.