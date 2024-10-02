School threat prompts lockdown, police response at Phoenix's Sierra Linda High School

The Brief Sierra Linda High School has been placed on lockdown. Phoenix Police say a school threat prompted their response. "There have not been any reports of a shooting, or reports of injuries," police say.



Phoenix Police say officers are at the scene of a school threat incident in Phoenix.

The situation is developing at Sierra Linda High School, which is located in the area of 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Phoenix Police deployed recourses to search the campus to ensure the safety of the students, staff and community members around Sierra Linda High School," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement on the matter. "There have not been any reports of a shooting, or reports of injuries."

In a separate statement, officials with Tolleson Union High School District said the school has been placed on lockdown.

"We do not know how long the lockdown will last," district officials said in a message to parents. "Please, do not come to the high school at this time, or call the school, as our staff is on lockdown and not available to open doors or answer phones."

Multiple school threat incidents in the Phoenix area were reported recently

In recent weeks, a number of schools in Arizona have dealt with school safety threats.

On Sept. 12, Buckeye Police announced the arrest of a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy in connection with separate threats involving Bales Elementary School and Buckeye Union High School.

On Sept. 19, Mesa Police said 17 threats of violence were made within Mesa Public Schools. Six juveniles were reported to police, and officials said charges were filed against them.

On Sept. 20, a juvenile in the Prescott Valley area was arrested for their alleged role in a threat incident that involved Liberty Traditional School.

On Sept. 22, a girl in Buckeye was arrested in connection with a school threat that involved a school in Wisconsin.

On Sept. 24, we reported that police in Buckeye and Surprise made arrests in connection with two separate school threat incidents.

On Sept. 25, reports of students being held hostage at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale prompted a police response.