No credible threat found after searching Chaparral High School, police say

Updated  September 25, 2024 10:49am MST
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Chaparral High School in Scottsdale was placed on lockdown on Wednesday as police investigated an alleged threat.

The school is located near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard. No injuries have been reported.

After searching the school, police say no credible threat was found.

"The school is on lockdown and officers are actively clearing the campus. STAY AWAY from the campus until the all-clear is given," Scottsdale Police wrote on X. "A primary search of the entire campus is complete and no credible threat to the students or staff was found. Officers are conducting secondary searches of the campus."

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.