No credible threat found after searching Chaparral High School, police say

The Brief Chaparral High School, located near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard, was placed on lockdown on Sept. 25. Police say no credible threat was found after searching the school. No injuries were reported.



Chaparral High School in Scottsdale was placed on lockdown on Wednesday as police investigated an alleged threat.

The school is located near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard. No injuries have been reported.

After searching the school, police say no credible threat was found.

"The school is on lockdown and officers are actively clearing the campus. STAY AWAY from the campus until the all-clear is given," Scottsdale Police wrote on X. "A primary search of the entire campus is complete and no credible threat to the students or staff was found. Officers are conducting secondary searches of the campus."

