Students, educators react to rash of violent threats circulating on social media: 'we don’t need this'

The Brief Schools in the Phoenix area have received many threats recently Students and educators say they are dealing with the problem However, one student said the threat is chipping away at their childhood



Students are living in a world where school threats and violence seem to happen all the time, across the country and in the Phoenix area.

This past week, more than 100 schools in Arizona were targeted by school threats, including two schools in the Buckeye area. Per Buckeye Police, a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old male have been arrested in connection with the separate incidents.

For students, school threats are something they are sadly learning to live with.

"Honestly, it’s just become so common," said senior Miranda Miranda. "Like, when I tell my mom we had a threat today, she says 'another one?'"

"It’s like to a point where it’s just, ‘oh another one. Here we go again,’ you know?" said sophomore Eliana Conde-Guerrero.

Miranda and Conde-Guerrero are on the student council at Cesar Chavez High School. They say the threat of shootings or bombings can quickly gain steam on social media.

"But I feel like people don’t acknowledge how serious even the smallest threats can be, and then especially online because there’s no control over what people say," said Conde-Guerrero.

The also say they are well aware that some threats can come true.

"We want to get our education. We want to start a career and make memories with our friends. It’s just really disappointing overall," said Miranda.

For Principal Robert Grant, any and all threats mean all hands on deck.

"It just takes over your day," said Principal Grant. "I haven’t been a normal principal for the past two weeks."

A recent threat involving the school meant more than half of the student body stayed home.

"We have 2,600 students at [Cesar] Chavez, and 1,400 students were absent last Friday. So it just derailed our assembly, and it was just terrible for our kids. I was heartbroken," said Principal Grant.

Both Miranda and Conde-Guerrero say they mostly feel safe at school, and their parents mostly let them decide if a threat is legitimate or not. Either way, it’s chipping away at their childhood.

"It’s overwhelming," said Miranda. "We don’t need this. "

"I feel like at the end of the day, I'm always kind of thinking about it. I’m always kind of scared of the possibility. and the idea never really goes away," said Conde-Guerrero.

Officials say if people see a threat online or elsewhere, they should report it, and not re-post it.

Meanwhile, we have learned that Scottsdale Unified School District will place metal detectors at a football game Friday night between Chaparral and Desert Mountain High Schools.