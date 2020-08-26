Surprise! Baby turtle hatched at the Phoenix Zoo

article

It's not uncommon for animals to be born at a zoo, but in this instance, keepers at the Phoenix Zoo were truly surprised by the hatching of a baby Ornate box turtle.

On Aug. 25, keepers found the hatchling in the exhibit.

A male turtle hadn't been with the females for more than 18 months, but keepers say females can store sperm and produce "clutches of eggs" for years after breeding.

"Typically, egg incubation is around 50 – 70 days from the time of fertilization," the zoo said.

Right now, the baby is about the size of a quarter and it'll be years before the zoo knows if it's a boy or girl.

Welcome to the world, little one!

