Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Advisory
from WED 3:51 PM MST until WED 5:45 PM MST, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells

Surprise! Baby turtle hatched at the Phoenix Zoo

Published 
Updated 43 mins ago
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Courtesy of the Phoenix Zoo

PHOENIX - It's not uncommon for animals to be born at a zoo, but in this instance, keepers at the Phoenix Zoo were truly surprised by the hatching of a baby Ornate box turtle.

On Aug. 25, keepers found the hatchling in the exhibit.

A male turtle hadn't been with the females for more than 18 months, but keepers say females can store sperm and produce "clutches of eggs" for years after breeding.

"Typically, egg incubation is around 50 – 70 days from the time of fertilization," the zoo said.

Right now, the baby is about the size of a quarter and it'll be years before the zoo knows if it's a boy or girl.

Welcome to the world, little one!

Courtesy of the Phoenix Zoo