Surprise family displays sign where several drivers have crashed into their home

The Brief A Surprise family has had it with drivers crashing into their backyard near West Northwest Ranch Parkway near 163rd Lane. So much so, they've put up a massive sign to get the city of Surprise's attention, hoping to make a change to the road.



A Surprise family says they can’t sleep in their own beds because they’re afraid a car will crash through the wall.

How they’re getting the message out has caused a lot of attention.

What they're saying:

Driving down West Northwest Ranch Parkway near 163rd Lane, you can see the problem.

All of a sudden, you hit a near 90-degree turn and if you miss it, you drive right into their backyard. The speed limit is 25 mph.

Some might say the massive sign the family has displayed is overboard, but for Melissa and Ryan Langohr, it sends a clear message.

"Eventually somebody is going to die. It’s inevitable. It’s not, if it happens again, it’s when it happens again," Ryan said.

The sign reads, "CITY OF SURPRISE DO WE HAVE TO DIE FIX THE ROAD! 18 AND COUNTING."

That’s the number of crashes they claim have happened outside, and even inside their home.

"It’s sad when you’re not feeling safe in your own home," Melissa said.

They have countless photos and videos of the remains of those crashes.

"The first car that crashed through, he ended up four or five feet from our kitchen table with our kids. He sideswiped the house and the window shattered and me and the kids had to run because we didn’t know what was happening," Melissa said.

‘I can’t sleep in our master bedroom at all’

They famiky's home is located at a sharp bend in the road where Sarival and West Northwest Ranch Parkway meet.

They say cars lose control and, instead of turning, hit their wall.

"I can’t sleep in our master bedroom at all," Ryan said.

After a particularly bad crash, Melissa spoke at a Surprise City Council meeting in 2021.

"If somebody is standing back there and a car comes through there, the cinder blocks are going to hit him or the vehicle is going to hit him, or they’re going to go through my house," Ryan said.

What's Being Done:

FOX 10 reached out to the city of Surprise to see if they agree the corner is a problem or if anything is being done to address it. We didn’t hear back.

That’s part of the reason why the family wanted to make the sign.

"Get attention and maybe something will be done, we’re hoping," Ryan said.

Map of where the curve is: