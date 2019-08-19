Surprise PD: Woman charged with murder after she shot, killed boyfriend

article

Surprise Police arrested a woman accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend.

Police responded to a home near Grand Avenue and Norwich Road Friday morning for reports that a man had been shot.

Officers found 39-year-old George Urena suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators determined that Urena and his girlfriend, 37-year-old Lorraine Nila, got into a verbal argument when she picked up a handgun and it discharged, hitting Urena.

Nila was charged with one count of second-degree murder.