Surprise Police shooting near Walmart injures suspect

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
9
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts

Surprise Police shooting near Walmart injures suspect

By
Published 
Updated 4:35PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SURPRISE, Ariz. - A suspect was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving Surprise Police officers on Tuesday afternoon near a Walmart.

The shooting happened near Bell Road and Grand Avenue just outside of a Walmart on Feb. 6.

SkyFOX was over the scene and saw several cars behind police tape in a parking lot.

Police didn't detail what led up to the shooting, but said the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No injuries were reported among officers or civilians.

We will update this story once the police give more details.

Officer-involved shooting in Surprise

Image 1 of 2

 

Map of the area where the incident happened: