Surprise Police shooting near Walmart injures suspect

A suspect was taken to the hospital after a shooting involving Surprise Police officers on Tuesday afternoon near a Walmart.

The shooting happened near Bell Road and Grand Avenue just outside of a Walmart on Feb. 6.

SkyFOX was over the scene and saw several cars behind police tape in a parking lot.

Police didn't detail what led up to the shooting, but said the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No injuries were reported among officers or civilians.

We will update this story once the police give more details.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Map of the area where the incident happened: