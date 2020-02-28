Surprise post office hoped to be named after navy SEAL killed in 2006 operation

A valley navy SEAL who was killed in combat in 2006 may soon be honored because of an Arizona congresswoman's newly introduced legislation.

Marc Lee's mother, Debbie Lee, learned Friday that the post office on Bell Road in Surprise may be named the "Marc Lee Memorial Post Office" after her late son.

“Here is this young man who has been gone for 13 years and people are still honoring and remembering him,” she said. At 28 years old in 2006, Lee was the first SEAL to lose his life in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“That man chose to give his life. He stood out in the direct line of fire and gave his life to save his teammates,” his mother said.

To honor Lee's heroic actions, Congresswoman Debbie Lesko introduced legislation Friday to name the post office after him. A perfect place because that’s where his mother is often sending care packages out to troops as a part of her nonprofit, America’s Mighty Warriors, founded in Lee's honor.

"Every time now when I get to walk in there and see the Mark Lee Post Office, I’ll say, 'Way to go son, I am proud of you.'” And now she hopes others will be proud of him too.

Advertisement

However, upon thinking what Lee would say, his humble character comes to mind, “I think he would say, 'Oh mom, you don’t need to do that.”

To learn more about America's Might Warriors, visit: https://americasmightywarriors.org/