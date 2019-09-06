Surveillance video showing arson incident at Phoenix restaurant released

Days after a man broke into a restaurant in Phoenix and then set a fire, FOX 10 has obtained surveillance video from the day the incident happened.

The video shows the suspect breaking into the La Carreta De Lily restaurant, located on 29th Avenue and Van Buren, using a thin strap to lower himself through the roof vent. Once inside, the man took several things before starting a fire in the back of the restaurant and took off.

The man is seen wearing light-colored sweats pants and hoodie. He has a backpack with a Nike logo on the back. Meanwhile, the store has been closed while crews clean up.

"Actually no, he didn't take much," said the restaurant's owner, identified only as "Edwin". "It was more of the damage that he did of whatever he took."

It happened on Wednesday, just after midnight, at a restaurant that is considered to be a staple in the community.

"What we sell here is corn and steak in a cup. Snowcones, ice cream. A lot of Hispanic cravings," said Edwin.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

