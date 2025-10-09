Expand / Collapse search
Suspect accused of killing man at Guadalupe bus stop

By
Updated  October 9, 2025 11:38am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Amalio Castillo-Villareal, 65, was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 11 near Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Guadalupe.
    • MCSO says Castillo-Villareal had injuries consistent with stab wounds.
    • Roman Rubalcava, 36, was arrested and is accused of murder.

GUADALUPE, Ariz. - A suspect accused of killing a man at a Guadalupe bus stop has been arrested.

What we know:

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, 65-year-old Amalio Castillo-Villareal was found dead behind a bus stop near Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Guadalupe at 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 11.

MCSO says Castillo-Villareal had injuries that were consistent with stab wounds.

Investigators say they were able to identify 36-year-old Roman Rubalcava as the suspect and arrest him on Oct. 7. He was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

No other details on the incident were released by MCSO.

What they're saying:

"This arrest is a testament to the incredible work and dedication of our Homicide Unit," Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said in a statement. "Even when the trail seems cold, our detectives never stop pursuing justice for victims and their families. Their commitment to finding answers and holding offenders accountable represents the very best of law enforcement service to our community."

Map of where the incident happened

The Source: The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

