Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Arizona 7-Eleven worker
TUCSON, Ariz. - A suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a southern Arizona convenience store left an employee dead.
What we know:
The shooting happened on Jan. 22 just after 11 p.m. at a Tucson 7-Eleven located near 29th Street and Columbus Boulevard.
Tucson Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 7-Eleven and found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 55-year-old Scott Kennedy, an employee at the store.
Investigators say Kennedy confronted a shoplifter before the shooting happened. The suspect left the store after the shooting.
Update:
On Sunday night, police announced that 20-year-old Andres McKale had been arrested and booked into jail.
McKale is accused of first-degree murder and armed robbery.
The Source: The Tucson Police Department