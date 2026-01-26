Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Arizona 7-Eleven worker

The Brief Scott Kennedy, 55, died after being shot at a 7-Eleven store in Tucson on Jan. 22. Police say Kennedy worked at the convenience store and was shot after confronting a shoplifter. The suspect in the shooting, 20-year-old Andres McKale, was arrested and booked into jail.



A suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a southern Arizona convenience store left an employee dead.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Jan. 22 just after 11 p.m. at a Tucson 7-Eleven located near 29th Street and Columbus Boulevard.

Tucson Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 7-Eleven and found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 55-year-old Scott Kennedy, an employee at the store.

Investigators say Kennedy confronted a shoplifter before the shooting happened. The suspect left the store after the shooting.

Update:

On Sunday night, police announced that 20-year-old Andres McKale had been arrested and booked into jail.

McKale is accused of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

