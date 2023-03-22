Expand / Collapse search
Suspect arrested for arson after Seattle marina fire destroys dozens of boats

Published 
Updated 2:11PM
Washington
FOX 13 Seattle

Dozens of boats destroyed in fire near Ship Canal Bridge

Fire officials are investigating after 42 boats and a storage facility were destroyed in a fire near Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge.

SEATTLE - Dozens of boats were destroyed, and a man was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire near Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a report of a boat storage facility fire at about 2 a.m. along Northeast Northlake Way. 

When firefighters arrived, a storage facility with several boats was burning and the warehouse next to it caught on fire. 

Officials previously stated 42 boats were destroyed, but units at the scene confirmed about 30 boats had burned. 

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and found no one inside the warehouse. The fire was under control by 3:30 a.m.

Fire officials said during an investigation, an Arson Bomb Squad detective located a man hidden in a boat docked near the fire. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center to be treated. There were no additional injuries.

According to police, they identified that man as a suspect in the fire and he was arrested on suspicion of arson. He'll be booked into the King County Jail once he is medically cleared. 

Fire at Seattle boat facility destroys 42 boats

Fire officials responded to a massive fire near Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge on Wednesday morning that left 42 boats destroyed.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Ecology also responded to the scene to help with deploying buoys to prevent hazardous chemicals in the boats on fire from spreading into Portage Bay and Lake Union. 

Fire officials said a total of 14 fire engines, 5 ladder trucks, Fireboat Chief Seattle and additional support units were dispatched, and more than 100 personnel responded to the scene. 