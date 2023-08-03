Suspect arrested, was driving erratically on I-10 before hitting another car: DPS

Authorities say a suspect who was driving recklessly along Interstate 10 in Phoenix on Aug. 2 was arrested.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the suspect was zipping in and out of traffic, and at one point was on the shoulder of the freeway.

While in the Deck Park Tunnel, the suspect allegedly hit another car, injuring that driver.

DPS says troopers were able to stop the suspect at 7th Street and take him into custody after a brief struggle.

The suspect was not identified. No troopers were hurt.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 were briefly closed on Wednesday.

Area where the incident happened: