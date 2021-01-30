Suspect critically injured after being shot by Glendale Police

A suspect was seriously injured after being shot by Glendale Police on the night of Saturday, Jan. 30, the department said.

The shooting happened at 59th and Hayward avenues around 6 p.m. Details about what led up to the shooting haven't been released.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. No officers were injured.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information is available.

