Suspect down after being shot by Phoenix Police officers, department says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:52PM
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a suspect is down after being shot by officers Saturday night, the department said.

The incident happened at an apartment complex near 14th Street and Bell Road.

"There are no injuries to officers and the suspect is down," police said, in part, in a tweet posted at 9:06 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting haven't been detailed and the suspect's condition isn't known, but Sgt. Phil Krynsky says "the suspect is currently receiving medical treatment."

FOX 10 is working to learn more and will update this story as information develops.

Area of where the shooting happened: