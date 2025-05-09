Suspect in hot car death case can leave AZ; Glendale to vote on VAI Resort-related measures | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From an update involving a southern Arizona man who was charged in connection with his daughter's hot car death to a recall affecting certain over-the-counter eye products, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, May 9, 2025.
1. Man charged in Marana hot car death case can leave the state
A southern Arizona father charged in the hot car death of his young daughter has been given permission to take a vacation to Hawaii ahead of his trial.
2. Voters in one West Valley city to decide on resort-related measures
Supporters of Glendale's Proposition 401 and 402 say the under-construction VAI Resort will transform Glendale into a national and international tourist destination, but opponents call the zoning changes associated with the project irresponsible.
3. What is habeas corpus?
Top Trump adviser Stephen Miller says the administration is exploring suspending habeas corpus amid immigration crackdowns—but what is this centuries-old legal protection, and can a president really suspend it?
4. Certain over-the-counter eye products under recall
Millions of eye drops and other eye products have been recalled nationwide. Here’s what we know.
5. Double murder suspect out of western Arizona arrested
A suspect wanted for a double homicide in Salome was arrested in Goodyear, deputies said.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
We're back in triple digits! On Friday in Phoenix, we saw a high of 102 degrees.