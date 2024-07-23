Suspect identified in deadly Tempe SWAT incident; Yellowstone closed for explosion | Nightly Roundup

Video captures Yellowstone blast | Nightly Roundup
From a dramatic explosion that was caught on camera to an arrest made in connection with a woman who was found dead inside a Downtown Phoenix hotel, here's a look at some of our top stories.
PHOENIX - From new information on a deadly standoff-turned-house fire in Tempe to bodycam footage obtained by Sen. Chuck Grassley from the first responders on the roof of where Trump shooter Thomas Crooks was shot and killed, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
1. Suspect identified in deadly Tempe SWAT incident
Details have been released about a deadly shooting in Tempe on July 18 where a home was first surrounded by SWAT and then burst into flames.
2. Yellowstone temporarily closes after Biscuit Basin explosion
A "localized hydrothermal explosion" sent debris and steam skyward, prompting visitors to run away to safety.
3. Bodycam footage captures aftermath of Trump shooting
Bodycam footage captures the aftermath of Thomas Crooks' death following his attempt to assassinate former President Trump.
4. Kidnapped woman dies after jumping out of moving can in Tucson
A man is accused of murder after authorities say he kidnapped his girlfriend, and she died after jumping out of a moving car during a pursuit in Tucson.
5. Suspect arrested in bizarre murder at Renaissance Hotel
A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at the Renaissance Hotel, located near Central Avenue and Adams Street.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 7/23/24
It's hot and storm chances are brewing Tuesday!