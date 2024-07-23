Expand / Collapse search

Suspect identified in deadly Tempe SWAT incident; Yellowstone closed for explosion | Nightly Roundup

Updated  July 23, 2024 7:12pm MST
From a dramatic explosion that was caught on camera to an arrest made in connection with a woman who was found dead inside a Downtown Phoenix hotel, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From new information on a deadly standoff-turned-house fire in Tempe to bodycam footage obtained by Sen. Chuck Grassley from the first responders on the roof of where Trump shooter Thomas Crooks was shot and killed, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

1. Suspect identified in deadly Tempe SWAT incident

2. Yellowstone temporarily closes after Biscuit Basin explosion

3. Bodycam footage captures aftermath of Trump shooting

4. Kidnapped woman dies after jumping out of moving can in Tucson

5. Suspect arrested in bizarre murder at Renaissance Hotel

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 7/23/24

It's hot and storm chances are brewing Tuesday!