Suspect injured in shooting involving Phoenix Police

article

The Brief A Phoenix Police officer-involved shooting happened near 16th Street and Buckeye Road on Thursday evening, resulting in the suspect being struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. This marks the second officer-involved shooting in Phoenix on Thursday, following a separate incident earlier in the day near 7th Street and Southern Avenue where a different suspect was also seriously hurt.



For the second time on Thursday, Phoenix Police officers were involved in a shooting, the department said.

What we know:

The Oct. 2 shooting happened near 16th Street and Buckeye Road.

"The suspect involved was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No injuries to officers or community members. There are no outstanding subjects in this critical incident," the department said on X at 7:13 p.m.

Map of where the evening shooting happened

What we don't know:

No names have been released in Thursday night's shooting.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Dig deeper:

The shooting prior to this one happened Thursday morning near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. A man was seriously hurt, and there were no injuries to officers.