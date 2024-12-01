Suspect killed after pinning Peoria Police officers against another car, PD says

The Brief A suspect who was allegedly breaking into cars at a Peoria business was shot and killed by officers on Dec. 1. The police department says the suspect reversed his car, hitting the officers and pinning them against another car. The unidentified suspect was shot by officers and died at the scene.



Two Peoria Police officers were pinned against another car by a suspect before he was shot dead on Sunday morning, the police department said.

The incident began on the morning of Dec. 1 near Grand Avenue and Loop 101. A business owner was watching his surveillance cameras and saw an unidentified male arrive at his closed business, allegedly going through nearby cars.

"Once officers arrived in the area, they observed the unidentified male actively breaking into vehicles. Officers attempted to contact the unidentified male, and he attempted to flee the area by getting inside his vehicle and leaving. The unidentified male put his vehicle in reverse, and he pinned two of our officers against another vehicle. The officers fired at least one round towards the unidentified male," Peoria Police said.

The suspect died at the scene around 6:50 a.m. He was not identified, but is in his 20s.

The two officers who were pinned to another car were taken to the hospital. The police department says their injuries appear to be minor.

"Buckeye Police are the lead investigating agency for this investigation as part of the West Valley Investigative Response Team. The officers involved were wearing their activated body worn cameras," the department said.

No further information is available.

"This is a horrible incident that our officers never want to be put in, you know, when they're making contact with a suspect," said Peoria Police spokesperson Kristopher Babros.