Suspect rammed patrol car before being shot by Tempe officers: police

A suspect who allegedly rammed a police car in Tempe has been hospitalized after being shot by officers.

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. on June 20 near Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway.

Tempe Police say officers were conducting patrols in the area as part of an operation aimed at cracking down on street racing.

Two officers noticed a driver who was allegedly speeding, running stop signs and red lights. When the officers stopped the driver, police say the driver rammed the officers' patrol vehicle. The officers fired at the suspect, who was hit.

The suspect was able to get away but was eventually found and taken into custody. The suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was not identified. No officers were hurt.

Traffic in the area of Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway is shut down.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

