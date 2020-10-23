Suspect shot, killed in Casa Grande police shooting after pursuit

A suspect was shot and killed overnight in an officer-involved shooting in Casa Grande on Oct. 22.

Police say a Casa Grande officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop Thursday night, but the driver refused to pull over. Officers chased him through the city until he came to a stop near Wood Street and Melrose Drive, according to police.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Francisco Flores, reportedly pointed a weapon directly at police. In response, three officers shot at Flores, who died at the scene.

Police say the officers involved are Sgt. John Tena, Richard Rush and Andrew Egan. All three have been placed on administrative duty.

