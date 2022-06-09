Expand / Collapse search
Suspect sought after man shot, killed in Alhambra neighborhood: Phoenix PD

PHOENIX - Phoenix investigators are still looking for a suspect after a man was fatally shot in the neighborhood of Alhambra early Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at around 7:30 a.m. near 22nd Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive on June 8. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was not named, died from his injuries at the hospital.

The shooter reportedly ran away on foot, and police still haven't caught any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

