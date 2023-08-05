Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

Suspect wanted for multiple Circle K robberies in Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Silent Witness
FOX 10 Phoenix

Suspect wanted for Circle K robberies

PHOENIX - Silent Witness is asking for the public's help to find an armed man suspected of robbing three Circle K stores in Phoenix earlier this year.

The alleged robberies happened between April 24 and May 3 at the following locations:

In each case, the suspect would reportedly demand money and items from the clerk while pulling out a handgun from his pocket. 

Image 1 of 2

Police say the suspect has a tattoo on his right hand.

"The clerk does exactly what they're supposed to do, they produce the money, the merchandise that he's demanding, gives it to him, the suspect leaves," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix Police. "We don't have a vehicle description, we don't have any kind of mode of transportation."

The suspect is described as a 6-foot, 200-pound male with a tattoo on his right hand that looks like an infinity symbol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.