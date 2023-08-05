Suspect wanted for multiple Circle K robberies in Phoenix

Silent Witness is asking for the public's help to find an armed man suspected of robbing three Circle K stores in Phoenix earlier this year.

The alleged robberies happened between April 24 and May 3 at the following locations:

In each case, the suspect would reportedly demand money and items from the clerk while pulling out a handgun from his pocket.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police say the suspect has a tattoo on his right hand.

"The clerk does exactly what they're supposed to do, they produce the money, the merchandise that he's demanding, gives it to him, the suspect leaves," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix Police. "We don't have a vehicle description, we don't have any kind of mode of transportation."

The suspect is described as a 6-foot, 200-pound male with a tattoo on his right hand that looks like an infinity symbol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.