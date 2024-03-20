Suspect wearing 'Jesus saved my life' hoodie knocks store clerk unconscious, police say

article

Police in Oklahoma are looking for a suspect in the assault of a store clerk while ironically wearing a "Jesus saved my life" hoodie.

Oklahoma City police said the incident happened inside a gas station on SW 59th Street near South May Avenue on March 5.

They released video showing the suspect and another person entering the store. Authorities said the man wearing the sweatshirt in question became upset when the clerk asked for ID before he would sell him a cigar.

The man then punched the store clerk, knocking him unconscious.

RELATED: Nex Benedict: Nonbinary teen died by suicide, autopsy shows

The two customers then left. It's unclear if they took the cigar.

"Guys, this one will make you mad. Take a look at this extremely clear video and let us know if you recognize either of these subjects," police said in a Facebook post.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.