Suspect who was injured in Phoenix officer-involved shooting identified

Phoenix police have identified a suspect who was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix on May 29.

Omar Luna, 22, was arrested for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Police say they responded to a call of an armed man making threatening statements near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

When officers approached a man matching the suspect's description, he ran toward a home and shot his gun as he approached the front door.

In response, an officer shot Luna.

Later investigations revealed that the man was fleeing into his own home.

The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.