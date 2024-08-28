Suspected DUI driver crashes, knocks out power to all of Black Canyon City: sheriff

article

An alleged impaired driver who crashed his car caused the entire community of Black Canyon City to lose power, authorities said.

The incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 on Coldwater Road. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says residents reported hearing a crash before power went out at their homes.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that a man in his late-50s had crashed into mailboxes, a street sign and damaged a power pole before driving into a ditch.

"The damage to the APS pole caused the whole town of Black Canyon City to lose power," YCSO said.

Investigators say the driver was believed to have been impaired by alcohol. He was taken to a hospital in north Phoenix for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. He was not identified.

Crews from APS responded to Black Canyon City and power was restored by 10:30 p.m.

The alleged impaired driver caused about $10,000 worth of damage in the crash.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office in a news release.

