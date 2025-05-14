Expand / Collapse search

Suspects arrested in south Phoenix shooting that left man dead, 2 others hurt

Published  May 14, 2025 11:41am MST
Jordan Wren (top) and Zacariah Garcez were arrested for the murder of 30-year-old Jeremy Carra in south Phoenix on Aug. 2, 2024.

The Brief

    • Zacariah Garcez, 24, and 19-year-old Jordan Wren were arrested in connection to a south Phoenix murder.
    • Jeremy Carra, 30, died after police say he was shot last summer near 19th Avenue and Telegraph Pass Road.
    • Two other people who were shot survived.

PHOENIX - Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting in south Phoenix last summer that left a man dead.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Aug. 25, 2024, near 19th Avenue and Telegraph Pass Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found three people shot. One of the victims, 30-year-old Jeremy Carra, died. The other two victims were hospitalized but survived.

What they're saying:

A month after the shooting, investigators say 24-year-old Zacariah Garcez was arrested. A second man, 19-year-old Jordan Wren, was identified as a suspect, but police were not able to find him.

"On May 13, 2025, Wren was identified by patrol officers in Phoenix during a traffic stop," Sgt. Brian Bower said. "The officers informed investigators of his detention and he was arrested and transported to police headquarters."

Wren was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a news release from the Phoenix Police Department and a previous FOX 10 report on Aug. 25, 2024.

