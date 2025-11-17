SUV driver hurt in fiery west Phoenix crash with semi-trucks: PD

The Brief The driver of an SUV was seriously hurt in a crash with two semi-trucks on Nov. 17 at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Police say when officers got to the scene, one of the vehicles was on fire. The intersection is shut down due to the crash investigation.



A driver was seriously hurt in a fiery crash involving two semi-trucks early Monday morning at a west Phoenix intersection.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 17 at 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found two semi-trucks and an SUV involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles on fire.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. One of the semi-truck drivers was also hospitalized as a precaution.

The intersection is shut down due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown.

A fiery crash on Nov. 17 at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street left an SUV driver with serious injuries, police said.

Map of where the crash happened