Swarm of bees in Surprise attacks man, sending him to the hospital

The Brief A man was rushed to the hospital after a bee attack in Surprise on Feb. 24. Firefighters say he was checking his mailbox when the bees attacked. Several kids were also stung, but they're OK and didn't need hospitalization, the fire department said.



A man is recovering in the hospital after he and a group of kids were attacked by a swarm of bees in Surprise on Monday night.

What we know:

The incident happened on Feb. 24 near Greenway Road and 180th Avenue.

"The adult male was checking his postal box when he unknowingly came across a bee hive. The bees became aggressive and he was stung multiple times. Firefighters arrived on scene after the adult was stung and as they arrived, they saw a group of youth riding their bikes in the area and also began getting stung," said Battalion Chief Larry Subervi of the City of Surprise Fire & Medical Department.

Firefighters put the kids inside the fire engine to keep them away. In the process, four firefighters were stung.

It was just the man who had "a large number of stings" that needed to be hospitalized. None of the kids were hospitalized as they weren't allergic and had at most two stings.

A beekeeper arrived at the scene to control the swarm.

What you can do:

Map of where the incident happened: