Swing and a miss: NYC replaces 'Jakie' Robinson road sign

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
16
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until THU 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 1:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 3:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Swing and a miss: NYC replaces 'Jakie' Robinson road sign

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 8:43PM
New York
Associated Press

NYC road sign replaced after 'Jakie' Robinson misspelling

New York City’s Department of Transportation swung and missed with a road sign for the Jackie Robinson Parkway that misspelled the baseball Hall of Famer’s first name. The sign spotted Sunday in Queens featured a picture of Robinson over the words "Jakie Robinson Parkway."

NEW YORK - New York City's Department of Transportation swung and missed with a road sign for the Jackie Robinson Parkway that spelled the baseball Hall of Famer's first name as "Jakie."

The sign spotted Sunday in Queens featured a picture of Robinson, Major League Baseball's first African American player in the modern era, over the words "Jakie Robinson Parkway."

Department of Transportation spokesperson Scott Gastel said the botched sign was replaced Monday.

Robinson broke baseball's color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. He is celebrated as a civil rights trailblazer and as a superstar athlete who made the All-Star Game six times and batted .313 over his 10-year MLB career.

The road, formerly known as the Interboro Parkway, was renamed for Robinson in 1997, the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking rookie season.