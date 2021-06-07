Talent agency holding casting call for Scottsdale reality show

Lights, cameras, action. A talent agency is looking to create a reality show called 'Scottsdale.'

"The Scottsdale show is a new reality series and it’s kind of based off of ‘Selling Sunset’ and ‘The Hills,’ and it’s just going to follow a group of friends and they work, play and sleep, eat and everything in the City of Scottsdale," said Seekr Agency founder Isabella Wilkey.

Wilkey says the show will feature the lives of Valley residents between the ages of 21 and 40.

"We do ask that you’re local to the Phoenix market, but anybody, you don’t have to have a lot of experience," she said. "We’re kind of just looking for fresh new faces."

The agency is holding a casting call beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel – 1100 N. Central Avenue in downtown Phoenix.

Wilkey says the agency has already received some interest.

"We’ve heard from a lot of people, just everybody from fitness people to influencers, to kind of everybody just looking to get out there and be seen," she said.

Wilkey says the show will have a diverse cast and will be viewed on a website called Social Fork.

"We haven’t started production on anything yet. That’s what we’re casting for, so once we get done, it will be on there," she said.

Wilkey says the agency will also be producing shorter videos, featuring nightlife and entertainment.

"We’re going to open to a bunch of different markets. So here, L.A., Nashville, Texas, so we’re kind of hoping to just expand everywhere," she said.

More information: https://seekragency.com

