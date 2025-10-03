Taylor Swift: Phoenix businesses embrace 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

The Brief Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," is inspiring a local pop culture frenzy, with the 12-track release shattering Spotify records and spurring a busy Friday at Valley businesses like Sweet Dee's Bakeshop and Zia Records. Fans, known as Swifties, are celebrating the release at local shops and theaters, with businesses reporting soaring sales and themed-goodies replacing traditional aesthetics to mark the "almost like a holiday" event.



Taylor Swift’s 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl," is taking over the Valley, with local businesses celebrating the pop star’s new release.

The 12-track album, released at midnight Oct. 3, has already shattered Spotify records and is becoming a pop culture fixture in Phoenix-area shops.

What they're saying:

"It’s so fun to see everyone celebrating. It’s almost like a holiday," said Danielle O’Day, owner of Sweet Dee's Bakeshop in Scottsdale. "You go everywhere during Christmastime and it’s red and green, but everything is orange and teal."

At Sweet Dee's, decadent treats covered in orange glitter are displayed behind the glass. The shop’s normally romantic vibe was replaced Friday by a showgirl theme.

"You’re going to see every fun treat you could possibly think of—from chocolate vinyls to cookies, fun drinks, lots of glitter," O’Day said.

Loyal fans, known as Swifties, arrived in full swing to enjoy the album-themed goodies. One fan, Casey, admired her purchase.

"I got this cookie—and it’s so stunning, I don’t even want to eat it," Casey said.

‘I took the day off work’

At Zia Records, shelves are stocked with the pop superstar’s newest release.

"Taylor Swift is out—new release, new album!" said Assistant Manager Austin Reinholz, noting that sales are soaring.

Meanwhile, fans canceled other plans to attend a big-screen release party at local theaters.

"It was super fun! I took the day off work, and it was just really, really fun," said fan Bailey Nesch.

"There’s so much going on that’s not fun, and if we can just have a minute ... and that was 89 minutes, so that’s really nice," Nesch added.

Several other local businesses are hosting Swift-themed events or offering showgirl-themed items on their menu throughout the rest of the weekend.