Taylor Swift speaks out after injuring herself during Eras Tour: 'It was my fault completely'

Taylor Swift is "totally fine" after taking a tumble backstage during a show in Houston this past weekend.

The "Lavender Haze" singer took to Twitter on Monday to reassure fans, and thank the city for a memorable three days.

"Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all - seriously can’t wait for Atlanta," Swift began her tweet.

The "Midnights" singer went on to explain to her worried fans exactly how she injured herself during the show.

TAYLOR SWIFT RETURNS TO THE STAGE WITH EPIC THREE-HOUR, 44-SONG SHOW AS SHE LAUNCHES ERAS TOUR

"PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely - tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm," she said.

"It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood," Swift concluded, adding a kiss emoji.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

A video on TikTok picked up a lot of attention after a Taylor Swift fan account pointed out the singer was performing with an open wound on Sunday night. She then reappeared on stage with a Band-Aid that "wouldn't stick" on her palm.

"Y’all weren’t listening when she said she gave her blood, sweat, and tears for this…" a TikTok user commented on the video.

According to People magazine, Swift performed "Wonderland," "You're Not Sorry," "A Place in This World," "Today Was a Fairytale," "Begin Again" and "Cold as You" for her surprise songs during her stop in Houston.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift is continuing on her highly anticipated Eras Tour, with her next stop in Atlanta on April 28.

Reports dominated headlines earlier this month when news was shared that Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, called it quits.

According to Entertainment Tonight, "it was not dramatic," and was an "amicable."

"The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," a source told the outlet.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The reported break-up news comes after a friend of the couple told People magazine the British actor would be at "The Eras" tour.

"Joe will travel with her when he can," a source told the outlet in March. "They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career."

Swift and Alwyn have been notoriously private about their relationship since they began dating in 2016.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 14, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift and Alwyn reportedly first met at the MET Gala in May 2016 when she was dating DJ Calvin Harris, but kept things strictly platonic. Harris and Swift split shortly after in June 2016 following a year-long relationship.

