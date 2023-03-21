Expand / Collapse search
Taylor Swift tickets surprise: Minnesota teen scores floor seats

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 9

Minnesota girl surprised with Taylor Swift tickets

One lucky Taylor Swift fan in St Paul, Minnesota, was in shock after her family surprised her with floor tickets to Swift’s Eras Tour. Credit: Mckenna Jacobson via Storyful.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Swiftie in St. Paul, Minnesota, was surprised with floor tickets to Swift's Eras Tour this summer. 

McKenna Jacobson shared video of her sister Kelsey, a huge Taylor Swift fan, telling Storyful they had tried to get tickets earlier but couldn't during the Ticketmaster fiasco in November 2022. 

RELATED: Taylor Swift tickets Facebook scam spurs police investigation in Minnesota

But then her mom got an email from Ticketmaster explaining they were giving verified fans another chance to buy tickets.

"They only allowed two tickets. It was not guaranteed and I had to choose a range for the amount I was willing to pay per ticket. If tickets were available, my mom would be notified a week later," she told Storyful. "We ended up getting two and we waited a few weeks so we could tell Kelsey together."

McKenna captured video of the surprise, with Kelsey in disbelief as she becomes overcome with emotions. Watch her reaction in the player above.