Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells

Teachers express concern over in-person learning protocols, safety

By
Published 
Education
FOX 10 Phoenix

Teachers express concern over in-person learning protocols, safety

A school district in Pinal County plans to reopen in-person classes and teachers are worried for the safety of the school community.

Teachers in Pinal County are speaking out and questioning whether or not they will be returning to work when in-person learning begins.

The teachers I spoke with became emotional on my call to them, at the thought of returning to school with full classrooms. Many say they are worried for themselves, their family and their students.

"It's hard to take and I feel the burden extremely hard."

Dr. Dave Nelson is an AP psychology teacher at Combs High School. He has been teaching for 36 years, but is now considering cutting his career short.

"On Monday, I have a decision to make. Do I risk my health, my wife's health to meet the needs of the masses, the mob, or do I protect me and mine?" said Nelson after the J.O. Combs Unified School District Governing Board voted 3 to 2 to resume in-person instruction starting August 17, even though the district says they were presented with a recommendation to delay school until October 6.

"This was after they discussed they don't even have all of the equipment to do the cleaning necessary. They decided to disregard the metrics."

And Nelson is not alone. A number of other teachers in the district feel they are being put in harm's way.

"I have never been more disappointed in the school governing board," said Tiffanie Nelson.

"My choice is to expose myself to 100 or more kids everyday and risk getting sick or quit my job," said Barbara Rogers, a teacher.

The school district says they will still be offering their option for virtual learning, but this new in-person learning was provided for families who feel their children must attend school in person to properly thrive.

For those that attend school, the district says they have developed a pandemic response plan, which includes guidelines to social distance in the classroom and daily temperature checks.

"You can't socially distance 30 students in a 30 x 30 classroom," said Carlson.

And teachers are concerned. If those protocols will be enough to ensure their safety, as well as their students.

On August 11, the teachers association will hold a meeting to discuss what actions, if any, they can take.

Continuing Coverage

Arizona Health and Education Departments set guidelines for school reopenings
slideshow

Arizona Health and Education Departments set guidelines for school reopenings

Arizona’s top health official and the state’s education chief laid out a series of guidelines on August 6 that public schools were urged to use when deciding whether coronavirus infection rates are low enough to safely reopen for full in-person learning.

LIST: Arizona districts announce return to school plans
slideshow

LIST: Arizona districts announce return to school plans

The governor's order on June 29 delays in-person instruction until at least August 17, but that doesn't mean classes won't start sooner.