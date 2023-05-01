Teen arrested after man shot in head in Apache Junction, police say

A teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Apache Junction that left a man critically injured.

According to police, the shooting happened at a home on April 30 near Broadway and Meridian Roads.

When officers got to the scene, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after four people went to the home, and a fight ensued.

"The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim," police said. "The suspects left the area and went to a residence in Mesa, where one of the occupants of the vehicle called police."

The suspect in the shooting, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested and booked into jail.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 480-982-8260.

Area where the shooting happened: