Teen arrested for alleged role in southern Arizona bomb scares: PD

The Brief An arrest has been made in connection with incidents involving suspicious devices in Sahuarita. The incidents happened on June 13 and June 20. The suspect arrested was identified as a 15-year-old, and officials say their detectives "anticipate additional arrests."



Officials with a southern Arizona police department say they have made an arrest in connection with incidents involving suspicious devices that happened in June.

The backstory:

Per a statement released by Sahuarita Police Department on July 16, their officers responded to multiple locations for reports of suspicious devices on June 13 and June 20.

"Officers located multiple devices that appeared to be an explosive, or simulated explosive," read a portion of the statement. "The Pima Regional Bomb Squad responded to each incident, successfully rendering the devices safe."

What We Know Now:

Per the statement, officers have arrested a 15-year-old boy. The boy's identity was not released, but police did say he lives in Sahuarita.

What's next:

Investigators say the 15-year-old was booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center on three counts of felony weapons misconduct, three counts of felony misconduct with simulated explosives, and one count of felony destruction of a protected plant.

"The case is still under investigation, and [Sahuarita Police Department] detectives anticipate additional arrests," read a portion of the statement.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact Sahuarita Police's tip line at (520) 445-7847.