Teen arrested in north Scottsdale party shooting

A teen boy was arrested in connection with a north Scottsdale shooting that left a person hurt outside a big house party.

What we know:

The Oct. 26 shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. near Bell Road and Thompson Peak Parkway, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

"When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police secured the scene and spoke with witnesses, while detectives and crime scene specialists responded," police said.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and obtained surveillance footage from the surrounding area.

"After a thorough investigation, on November 5, detectives arrested a 17-year-old male suspect for the shooting. The teen is now in custody and was booked on multiple charges related to aggravated assault and weapons offenses," the police department said.

What we don't know:

The suspect wasn't identified.

There's no word about what led up to the shooting.