Teen expected to survive after being shot in Mesa

Police are investigating a New Year's Day shooting in Mesa that left a teen hurt.

The shooting happened at around 5 a.m. on Jan. 1 near Alma School Road and University Drive after a woman called 911 saying that her son had been shot in the leg. Mesa Police responded to the scene and found the 16-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

The teen was hospitalized with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the details of what led up to the shooting remain unclear.

"The victim initially said that he was walking out on University with another underage male when a car drove by and fired three to four rounds, striking him in the leg," police said. "The victim then said that it occurred inside the apartment complex, not on the street. The underage male who was walking with the victim could not provide any information."

No suspects are in custody.

