Teen girl arrested following weekend fight: Gilbert PD

The Brief A teen girl has been arrested, according to Gilbert Police, following a fight over the weekend. The incident happened in the area of Williams Field Road and Market Street. "We want to make it clear: violence will not be tolerated in our community," officials said.



Police in Gilbert say a teen has been arrested following a fight at a parking lot over the weekend.

What we know:

Per a statement released on July 6, the incident happened in the area of Williams Field Road and Market Street on July 5. Officers responded to the area at around 11:34 p.m., following reports of a fight involving a group of teen girls.

Police identified the person arrested as a 15-year-old girl. She is accused of assault, disorderly conduct, and a curfew violation under the Gilbert Municipal Code.

What they're saying:

"We want to make it clear: violence will not be tolerated in our community. The Gilbert Police Department is firmly committed to investigating all incidents of teen violence and holding youth responsible for their actions," officials wrote.

Dig deeper:

According to Gilbert Police, teens under 16 have a 10:00 p.m. curfew in the town, meaning they have to be home by that time. For those between 16 and 18, a midnight curfew applies.

Teen Resources and Programs - Town of Gilbert

https://www.gilbertaz.gov/departments/police/teen-resources

Area where the incident happened